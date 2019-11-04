No planned visit to N.K. for Mt. Kumgang tour anniversary: ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is not considering sending people to North Korea to mark the anniversary later this month of the now-stalled joint tourism project to the North's Mount Kumgang, the unification ministry said Monday.
This year's anniversary, which falls on Nov. 18, comes after Pyongyang demanded Seoul remove all of its facilities from the mountain resort in an apparent threat to end the joint business that was once touted as one of the most tangible symbols of inter-Korean rapprochement.
Last year, some 100 South Korean delegates, including Hyundai Group Chairman Hyun Jeong-eun and media personnel, traveled to Pyongyang to attend the 20th anniversary ceremony co-hosted by the two Koreas. Some 80 North Korean officials also took part in the event.
"I believe there is no such plan under consideration yet," unification ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min said at a regular briefing when asked if the government was discussing with Hyundai Asan Corp., the company that operates the tour, a visit to the North around the anniversary.
Launched in 1998, the tour program to the North's mountain was regarded as a major inter-Korean cooperative project. It was suspended in 2008 after a female South Korean tourist was shot to death by a North Korean guard.
Pyongyang has demanded Seoul discuss plans for the removal of the facilities through writing, rejecting the latter's call for face-to-face talks to work out the issue.
The ministry reiterated Monday that the government is working to come up with a solution.
"The government is working closely with the operators in line with the principle of implementing the inter-Korean summit agreement and protecting the property rights of our trade," he said. "There is nothing new to comment about the notice to the North."
South Korea has said it will try to put together "creative solutions" to propose to the North, including individual visits to the mountain to prevent the complete closure of the joint project.
South Korea invested a huge amount of money in launching the joint tour program at the scenic mountain. Hyundai Asan, which owns a 50-year license for its operation, spent about 800 billion won (US$683.18 million) in constructing buildings and facilities necessary for the project.
