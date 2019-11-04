BTS captures two prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards for 2nd year in a row
12:03 November 04, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS has won two trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards for the second straight year, the group's agency said Monday.
The seven-member band received the Best Live and Biggest Fans awards during the ceremony held in Seville, Spain, on Sunday (local time), Big Hit Entertainment said.
But BTS did not attend the awards ceremony.
Last year, BTS took the two titles of Best Group and Biggest Fans.
Founded in 1994, the MTV Europe Music Awards honor the most popular pop songs and music videos in Europe.
