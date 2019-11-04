Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS captures two prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards for 2nd year in a row

12:03 November 04, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS has won two trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards for the second straight year, the group's agency said Monday.

The seven-member band received the Best Live and Biggest Fans awards during the ceremony held in Seville, Spain, on Sunday (local time), Big Hit Entertainment said.

But BTS did not attend the awards ceremony.

Last year, BTS took the two titles of Best Group and Biggest Fans.

Founded in 1994, the MTV Europe Music Awards honor the most popular pop songs and music videos in Europe.

This image provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK