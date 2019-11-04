(LEAD) BTS captures three prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS has won three trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, the group's agency said Monday.
The seven-member band received the Best Group, Best Live and Biggest Fans awards during the ceremony held in Seville, Spain, on Sunday (local time), Big Hit Entertainment said.
But BTS did not attend the awards ceremony.
Last year, BTS took the two titles of Best Group and Biggest Fans.
Founded in 1994, the MTV Europe Music Awards honor the most popular pop songs and music videos in Europe.
