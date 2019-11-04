Go to Contents
Moon, Abe hold 11-minute separate 'conversation' in Bangkok

12:27 November 04, 2019

BANGKOK, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a brief one-on-one "conversation" in Bangkok on Monday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

They sat down together for 11 minutes on the sidelines of the ASEAN Plus Three summit at IMPACT Forum in the Thai capital.

Moon and Abe had the separate meeting in a "very friendly and serious" mood, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters.

She characterized their meeting as a bilateral "conversation," not formal talks.

The two leaders had their last official talks in September last year, when they attended a United Nations General Assembly session. They met each other in Osaka in late June during a Group of 20 summit.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) encounters Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a commemorative photo session of the 22nd ASEAN-plus-three summit in Bangkok on Nov. 4, 2019. (Yonhap)

