Moon, Abe hold 11-minute separate 'conversation' in Bangkok
BANGKOK, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a brief one-on-one "conversation" in Bangkok on Monday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
They sat down together for 11 minutes on the sidelines of the ASEAN Plus Three summit at IMPACT Forum in the Thai capital.
Moon and Abe had the separate meeting in a "very friendly and serious" mood, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters.
She characterized their meeting as a bilateral "conversation," not formal talks.
The two leaders had their last official talks in September last year, when they attended a United Nations General Assembly session. They met each other in Osaka in late June during a Group of 20 summit.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)