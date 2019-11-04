S. Korea football coach trying to maintain same quality of play at home, on road
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- It doesn't matter where the South Korean men's national football team plays. Head coach Paulo Bento says his goal is always to have his players compete at an equally high level, no matter what the venue.
Bento announced his 23-man roster Monday for two November matches, both of them away from home. First, South Korea will take on Lebanon in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 14. Then on Nov. 19 in Abu Dhabi, South Korea will face powerhouse Brazil for the two teams' first friendly meeting in six years.
South Korea, at No. 31 in the world, will be heavily favored against the 91st-ranked Lebanon. But Bento said when he prepares for matches, he rarely looks at the opponents' ranking positions.
"We try to figure out strengths and weaknesses of our opponents, rather than getting caught up with where they are in the FIFA rankings," Bento said at a press conference at the Korea Football Association (KFA) House on Monday. "We'll try to exploit their weaknesses and prevent them from doing what they do best."
Bento said he and his staff have broken down Lebanon and added it won't be an easy away match, since Lebanon have given other favored opponents fits at home.
"We always have the same mindset whether we play at home or on the road," Bento said. "We may have different tactics depending on our opponents, but our basic approach to preparations and mindset doesn't change. We'll try to get the results we want no matter where we play."
Asked to comment on facing Brazil for the first time as South Korea's boss, Bento said: "I think it's premature to talk about Brazil. We have to face Lebanon first and then we'll think about Brazil later."
