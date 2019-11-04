Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Lock&lock Q3 net income down 33.1 pct. to 4.7 bln won

14:27 November 04, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 4.7 billion won (US$ 4.1 million), down 33.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 6.4 billion won, down 25.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 21.5 percent to 128.5 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK