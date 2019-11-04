Lock&lock Q3 net income down 33.1 pct. to 4.7 bln won
14:27 November 04, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 4.7 billion won (US$ 4.1 million), down 33.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 6.4 billion won, down 25.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 21.5 percent to 128.5 billion won.
