Hankook Tire Q3 net jumps 26 pct on increased sales of high-end products
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, said Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 26 percent from a year earlier on increased sales of high-end tires.
Net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to 167 billion won (US$144 million) from 133 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"Increased sales of value-added tires in North America, Europe and China gave a boost to the bottom line. Declining raw material prices also helped boost the net result," a company spokesman said.
Operating profit fell 3.9 percent to 180 billion won in the third quarter from 187.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.4 percent to 1.83 trillion won from 1.76 trillion won during the same period.
Hankook Tire earns over 80 percent of its total revenue from abroad. It has eight plants -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia -- whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires.
