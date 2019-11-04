Korean Series runners-up Heroes name new manager
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Barely a week after losing in the Korean Series, the Kiwoom Heroes have named a new manager.
The Heroes announced their former pitching coach Son Hyuk as the new skipper Monday. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Son has agreed to a two-year deal worth 600 million won (US$517,090), which includes a signing bonus of 200 million won.
Son, 46, is succeeding Jang Jung-suk, whose three-year deal expired after the Heroes were swept by the Doosan Bears in the Korean Series on Oct. 26.
Son pitched for three clubs in the KBO from 1996 to 2004. He was the Heroes' pitching coach from 2014 to 2016 and then served in the same role for the SK Wyverns from 2017 to this past season.
The Heroes reached their first Korean Series in 2014, Son's first season with the club, and the Wyverns won the Korean Series in 2018 and had the best team ERA in the regular season with Son on their staff.
Ha Song, the Heroes' CEO, called Son "a tireless worker" who has a huge amount of passion for the game.
"He has been a coach on the championship-winning Wyverns, and we expect him to bring a breath of fresh air to our ball club," Ha added.
In a statement released by the Heroes, Son said he was honored to be the team's new manager but also felt the weight of responsibility.
"Our club already has talented players and competent coaches, and we also have an advanced operations system based on data," Son said. "Rather than making drastic changes, I'll try to add to the strengths of this team."
