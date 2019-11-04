Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Moon requests ASEAN's support for Korea peace process in Bangkok summit
BANGKOK -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in formally asked the ASEAN member states Monday to continue support for the slow-moving Korea peace process, saying North Korea and the United States are bracing for the most critical point in their related negotiations.
He was speaking at the end of the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three (APT) summit in Bangkok, joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe hold 11-minute separate 'conversation' in Bangkok
BANGKOK -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed Monday to resolve a trade fight and other pending issues between the two sides through dialogue, Cheong Wa Dae said, as the leaders had their first official one-on-one "conversation" in more than a year.
They sat down together for 11 minutes right before the ASEAN Plus Three summit held at IMPACT Forum in Bangkok.
-----------------
N. Korea likely seeking technical advance to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea is believed to have striven to master capabilities to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) from transporter erector launcher (TEL) vehicles, and South Korea is fully prepared for all such possibilities, the defense ministry said Monday.
The comments came after Chung Eui-yong, chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, came under fire from conservative critics for saying it is "technically difficult" for North Korea to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers.
-----------------
N.K. official heads to Moscow for nuclear nonproliferation conference
SEOUL -- A North Korean diplomat departed for Moscow on Monday to attend a nuclear nonproliferation conference amid speculation that he could possibly meet with U.S. officials also attending the forum.
Jo Chol-su, director-general of the North American department at the North's foreign ministry, left Pyongyang to participate in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (MNC) set for Nov. 7-9, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said in a Facebook post.
-----------------
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
DONGHAE, South Korea -- After recovering the bodies of two people from the rescue chopper that crashed into the East Sea last week, officials resumed search operations to find five others still missing Monday.
The rescue helicopter, carrying seven people, including an injured person, crashed into the East Sea on Thursday night shortly after taking off from the easternmost islets of Dokdo. The rescue chopper had apparently been on a mission to save the patient from a fishing boat.
-----------------
KOSPI forecast to hit 2,200 mark by year-end
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks are expected to keep their upward momentum on positive leads at home and abroad, with the key index likely to reach the 2,200-point level by year-end, analysts said Monday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished at 2,100.20 on Friday, surpassing the 2,100 mark for the first time in about one month. KOSPI gathered further ground on Monday, closing up 1.43 percent at 2,130.24.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end higher for 3rd session, Korean won hits 4-month high on eased uncertainty
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended higher on Monday, extending their gains to a third session, on hopes of an interim trade deal between the United States and China this month. The Korean won also climbed to a some four-month high against the U.S. dollar on increased appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 30.04 points, or 1.43 percent, to close at 2,130.24, the highest in almost four months. Trading volume was moderate at 470 million shares worth 5.54 trillion won (US$4.8 billion), with gainers exceeding losers 663 to 185.
-----------------
BTS' Jungkook under police probe for causing car accident
SEOUL -- Jungkook, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, is under a police investigation for causing a car accident in Seoul, police said Monday.
According to police, the car driven by the 22-year-old singer crashed into a taxi on a road in central Seoul last month. Both Jungkook and the taxi driver suffered minor injuries, they added.
(END)