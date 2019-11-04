HDC Holdings Q3 net profit surges to 85.1 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 85.1 billion won (US$ 73.4 million), sharply up from 1.54 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 37.5 percent on-year to 32.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 2.1 percent to 385.7 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
