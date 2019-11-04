Moon urges U.S. patience on N. Korea in meeting with Trump's national security adviser
By Lee Chi-dong
BANGKOK, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Monday with President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, and called for patience in dealing with North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The U.S. official sought Moon's advice on ways to advance dialogue with Pyongyang and the president said it's important to constantly engage the communist nation with patience, citing his own experience in talks with North Korea, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
Moon also requested that the White House maintain close communication with Cheong Wa Dae, pointing out that close cooperation between the leaders of the allies has played a pivotal in developing the alliance in a mutually beneficial way and moving forward the Korea peace process, Ko added.
O'Brien, meanwhile, delivered Trump's personal letter to Moon, extending his condolences over the death of Moon's mother last week.
Moon is on a visit to Bangkok to attend a series of ASEAN-hosted summits and the national security adviser is leading the U.S. delegation.
