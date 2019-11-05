(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 5)

It is undesirable that some local people have hatred or repulsion toward foreigners, partly affected by reports of crimes involving them. Actually the crime rate is lower among foreigners than among native Koreans. According to a study by a state-run research institute on judicial policy, the number of criminal offenders arrested annually during the period of 2012-2016 averaged 1,441 per 100,000 foreigners, less than half the corresponding figure for local people at 3,368.