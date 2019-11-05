(LEAD) Samsung vows to spur innovation in 5G, AI

"In a hyperconnected society via 5G, AI and internet of things, a company that innovates user experiences will be a global business leader," DJ Koh, head of IT & mobile communications division at Samsung Electronics, said during an AI forum held at Seoul R&D Center. "5G, AI will lay the ground for technology innovations for smartphones, wearables, speakers, internet of things, augmented reality and virtual reality and provide a turning point for our everyday lives."