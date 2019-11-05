(LEAD) Samsung vows to spur innovation in 5G, AI
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will bolster efforts to develop advanced 5G mobile network and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to drive innovation in its business.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker has expanded investment in 5G and AI to enhance competitiveness of its core businesses and find new growth drivers in the fast-changing tech industry.
"In a hyperconnected society via 5G, AI and internet of things, a company that innovates user experiences will be a global business leader," DJ Koh, head of IT & mobile communications division at Samsung Electronics, said during an AI forum held at Seoul R&D Center. "5G, AI will lay the ground for technology innovations for smartphones, wearables, speakers, internet of things, augmented reality and virtual reality and provide a turning point for our everyday lives."
Samsung has worked on various projects in its seven AI research centers in five nations, including deep-learning algorithms, on-device AI and visual presence.
The company is set to roll out its first AI mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem later this year, which would make it easier for manufacturers to design 5G ready phones from the start.
Samsung has been ramping up its efforts in the 5G market as Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment maker, has faced setbacks in the global market following the U.S. ban on its equipment.
Qualcomm shipped 37 percent of mobile application processors in the global market last year, followed by MediaTek with 23 percent and Apple with 14 percent. Samsung ranked fourth with 12 percent, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.
