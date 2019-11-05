Go to Contents
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker

11:10 November 05, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States flew a RC-135S surveillance plane over South Korea's East Sea, an aviation tracker said Tuesday, on an apparent mission to collect intelligence regarding North Korea.

The RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft departed Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa and flew over the East Sea earlier in the day, Aircraft Spots said in a Twitter post.

The surveillance aircraft last made a similar flight over the region in early October.

As one of America's major intelligence-gathering assets, the aircraft collects data regarding missile launches, such as the movement of transporter erector launcher (TEL) vehicles and electronic signals, a military source here said.

The deployment came a week after North Korea tested a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher as the latest in a series of test-firings of projectiles, including new types of ballistic missiles. On Oct. 2, North Korea also test-fired a new type of SLBM, the Pukguksong-3.

The South Korean military has said it is monitoring the situation in case the North conducts additional launches and is maintaining a readiness posture.

During a parliamentary audit Monday, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said North Korea could test-fire a missile from its new submarine being built at the Sinpo shipyard on its east coast. The submarine is estimated to be in the final stages of construction.

This EPA photo shows a RC-135S Cobra Ball surveillance aircraft on the tarmac after landing at US Air Force Kadena Air Base in Kadena, Okinawa, southern Japan, on Dec. 12, 2012. (Yonhap)

