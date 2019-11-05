Seoul stocks extend gains Tuesday morning on trade hopes
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning as the United States and China move closer to an interim trade deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.48 points, or 0.12 percent, to reach 2,132.72 as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreigners continued to buy local stocks worth 77 billion won (US$66 million), offsetting institutions and individuals' stock selling valued at 78 billion won.
Investors are closely watching the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping to take a cue in reorganizing their portfolios.
Trump and Xi are expected to meet in the U.S. soon to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies in coming weeks, analysts said.
Tech, steel and auto shares led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 0.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 0.2 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO gaining 0.9 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. advancing 0.4 percent.
Among decliners, the country's leading search engine Naver fell 0.6 percent, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. declined 0.4 percent, and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. shed 2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.35 won from Monday's close.
