-----------------
Trump cited shared goal of denuclearizing Korea in letter to Moon
BANGKOK -- U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed a commitment to his "shared goal" with South Korean President Moon Jae-in of denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, Moon's office said Tuesday.
Trump delivered the message in his personal letter to Moon extending his condolences over the death of his mother last week, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
-----------------
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to visit Seoul amid GSOMIA tensions
SEOUL -- The top U.S. diplomat for Asian affairs was set to arrive in Seoul late Tuesday for talks with South Korean officials expected to focus on a soon-to-expire military intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan.
Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell is scheduled to hold a series of meetings Wednesday with foreign ministry officials and others, including paying a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, according to Seoul officials.
-----------------
(LEAD) Court reviews arrest warrants in audition show's alleged vote-rigging case
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Tuesday began its review of a prosecution request to issue arrest warrants for a producer of a popular TV audition show over vote-rigging allegations.
The Seoul Central Court held its hearing to decide whether to issue arrest warrants for the producer and three talent agency officials embroiled in a scandal over "Produce X 101," a fan-voted idol competition show that ran on cable channel Mnet.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to stage scaled-back combined air exercise to replace Vigilant Ace: officials
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are not considering resuming their annual Vigilant Ace joint air exercise and will instead hold a scaled-back flying training together, officials said Tuesday.
The allies decided last year to suspend the massive Vigilant Ace drills in an effort to support diplomatic efforts to convince the communist nation to give up its nuclear programs. The sides instead held a replacement exercise, called the Combined Flying Training Event.
-----------------
S. Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin nominated for National League Cy Young Award
SEOUL -- South Korean left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin has been nominated for the 2019 National League (NL) Cy Young Award.
Ryu, who led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers this year, was announced as one of three finalists for the NL's top pitching prize by the Baseball Writers' Association of American (BBWAA) on Monday (U.S. Eastern Time).
-----------------
(News Focus) Moon revs up ASEAN diplomacy, breaks ice with Abe
BANGKOK -- Attending ASEAN-hosted summits here this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had multiple goals -- from drumming up support for the dormant Korea peace process to reaching out to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
He also placed a focus on drawing more attention to an upcoming ASEAN-South Korea commemorative summit and a separate Mekong-South Korea session in Busan. Set to open on Nov. 25, the three-day meetings would be the biggest diplomatic event to be held in South Korea since Moon's inauguration in May 2017.
-----------------
N. Korea denounces U.S. over terrorism report, says channel of dialogue 'narrowing'
SEOUL -- North Korea bristled Tuesday at the United States keeping the communist regime on its list of state sponsors of terrorism, warning that the window for dialogue between the two countries is narrowing due to such "hostile policy."
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry made the remarks in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency, adding it "condemns and fully rejects (the recent U.S. terrorism report) as a grave politically-motivated provocation" against the North.
-----------------
One more body found at East Sea chopper crash site
SEOUL -- Rescue workers on Tuesday discovered another body believed to be one of the missing people who were on board an ambulance chopper that crashed into the East Sea five days ago, maritime police said.
According to the Korea Coast Guard East Regional Headquarters, a remotely operated vehicle of the Navy's submarine rescue ship Cheonghaejin located a body from the site of the chopper crash shortly after Monday midnight but unsuccessfully attempted to retrieve it due to unstable electronic signals.
-----------------
N. Korea says senior diplomat in New York received blackmail letter
SEOUL -- A North Korean ambassadorial rank diplomat in New York received a blackmail letter threatening his personal security earlier this year, the North's mission to the U.N. was quoted as saying in a recent U.N. report.
During the 293rd meeting of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country held in June, the representative of the North said an unidentified man dropped off a "small package" at the apartment of a senior member of the mission with ambassadorial rank in April.
-----------------
Korean won jumps on U.S.-China trade optimism
SEOUL -- Despite a weak economy, the South Korean currency has soared against the greenback over the past month due mainly to optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, data showed Tuesday.
The local currency closed at 1,159.20 won against the U.S. dollar Monday, up 6.4 won from the previous session and as much as 37 won from the end of September.
