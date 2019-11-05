Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Surion choppers

Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs

14:29 November 05, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The Army said Tuesday it has suspended the operation of Surion choppers, after one helicopter made an emergency landing due to signs of a malfunction during military operations.

On Monday, the Surion chopper made "a preventive landing" at a military airbase in Yanggu, Gangwon Province, while taking part in military operations to ensure safety after unusual signs, including a slight vibration, were detected.

"Though there were no problems in the safety of crew members and the helicopter, we, as a preemptive measure, instructed that the type of the helicopter be grounded as of 9 p.m. on Monday," the Army said in a statement, adding that an investigation into the exact cause of those signs is under way.

Currently, the Army operates around 110 Surion choppers.

"After looking into what caused such issues, we will carry out necessary inspection steps into all units and then decide when to resume its operations," an Army officer noted.

Surion utility helicopters (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK