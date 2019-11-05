American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- American right-hander Josh Lindblom was named winner of the top pitching award in South Korean professional baseball on Tuesday for the second straight year.
The Doosan Bears' ace became the first back-to-back recipient of the Choi Dong-won Award, an annual prize named after the late former pitcher in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
Lindblom beat out two homegrown candidates, Yang Hyeon-jong of the Kia Tigers and Kim Kwang-hyun of the SK Wyverns.
Lindblom led the KBO with 20 wins, 194 2/3 innings pitched and 189 strikeouts.
Yang, the ERA champion with 2.29, led Lindblom in the fan voting, 11,418 to 7,225, but Lindblom edged out others in the voting by the selection committee.
The award ceremony will take place next Monday in Busan, Choi's hometown, located 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The award was created by the Choi Dong-won Memorial Foundation in 2014 to recognize the best homegrown pitcher in the KBO. Foreign pitchers were considered for the honor for the first time last year, and Lindblom became the first non-Korean winner in 2018.
Candidates had to meet the following criteria: at least 30 starts, 180 innings pitched, 12 wins, 150 strikeouts, 15 quality starts, a sub-3.00 ERA and 35 saves. Lindblom, Yang and Kim met five of them.
