S. Korean golfer Jang Ha-na declines LPGA membership, to remain on Korean tour
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Jang Ha-na is taking her talent to America -- sort of.
Jang, a Korean tour star who regained her LPGA eligibility by winning the BMW Ladies Championship last month, announced on Tuesday that she won't accept membership for the top women's golf tour but will only play at a select few events instead.
Jang, world No. 31, currently plays full-time on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour.
"I've decided to stay home with my family," Jang said. "I want to spend more time with my family, rather than go play on the LPGA Tour full-time."
Jang, 27, first joined the U.S. circuit in 2015. She won three times in 2016 and once more in 2017, but rescinded her LPGA membership in May 2017 to return home and spend more time with her aging parents.
After the second round at the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 25, Jang said she wasn't going to return to LPGA even if she won the tournament. Then after winning that event two days later, Jang remained noncommittal, saying she'd discuss the matter with her family.
If Jang had accepted her LPGA membership, she would've had to play in at least 10 tournaments and finish in the top 100 on the money list in 2020 to retain her card for the following year.
Even as a nonmember, Jang can earn sponsor's exemptions into a few events, and her position on the KLPGA money list should get her into some major tournaments.
Since returning home in 2017, Jang has played at two majors: the 2017 Women's British Open and the 2018 ANA Inspiration.
On the KLPGA Tour this season, Jang is fourth in the Player of the Year points standings, second on the money list and second in scoring average. She has two wins in 2019 after winning twice in 2018.
