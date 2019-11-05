SK Chemicals Q3 net income down 84 pct. to 2.7 bln won
17:03 November 05, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 2.7 billion won (US$ 2.3 million), down 84 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 27.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.1 percent to 380.5 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
