BOK board members see need to additionally support local economy: minutes

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Most members of the Bank of Korea (BOK)'s monetary policy board agreed on the need for a further boost to the local economy, including those who had voted against a rate cut, minutes from their latest meeting showed Tuesday, possibly suggesting another rate reduction may be in store.
In the last rate-setting meeting held Oct. 16, the seven-member board voted 5-2 to cut the policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent, matching the all-time low previously seen in 2016. The rate cut also marked the second of its kind in just three months.
The two dissenting votes had since been at the center of attention as their reasons may indicate the future course of the central bank's monetary policy.
Both of the two who voted in favor of a rate freeze still saw the need for an additional push for the South Korean economy, and apparently differed only on when and how it should be helped.
"The global economy continues to face weak growth amid a prolonged trade dispute between key nations and geopolitical risks," a board member was quoted as saying.
"The slowdown in the growth rate has so far remained gradual, but the possibility of its acceleration due to further escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute, Brexit and geopolitical risks in the Middle East cannot be ruled out," the member said, adding the global slump has also led to slowing growth for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
South Korea's exports have dropped for 11 consecutive months since December, posing a grave risk to export-reliant Korean economy.
Still, the board member had insisted October may be too soon for an additional rate cut following the latest rate reduction in July.
"With persistent uncertainties at home and abroad, the possibility of downside risks and inflation predicted in July continues to remain high. But such factors had already been somewhat taken into account in the rate reduction decision in July, and moreover, there exists a need to take time and check the sustainability of recent (positive) changes in some indicators," the board member said, according to the released minutes.
The other dissenting voter also saw the need to additionally support the local economy, but insisted such help would be most effective when it comes from the government side.
"Local prices are growing at a slower rate than those of other advanced nations even when the temporary supply-side factor is taken into consideration. Therefore, it may be more appropriate to boost consumption with more supportive macro-economic policies than those of other advanced countries," the member said.
Others, who voted in favor of a rate cut in October, still highlighted the need to additionally accommodate the local economy if necessary.
Many market observers anticipate an additional rate cut, but not before the year's end.
In a statement released after its October meeting, the BOK board too said it will now take a wait-and-see mode to carefully examine the outcome of its two recent rate reductions.
The board will hold its eighth and final rate-setting meeting for the year on Nov. 29.
