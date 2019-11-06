(LEAD) U.S. holds out prospect of peace regime on Korean Peninsula
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks, details in last 6 paras)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Building a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula is an integral part of U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for North Korea, a U.S. official involved in denuclearization negotiations with the North said Tuesday.
The remark by Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong comes as negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled due to differences over how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and security guarantees from the U.S.
North Korea has warned that it will wait only until the end of the year for the U.S. to come up with an acceptable proposal.
"We can have a more stable, a more prosperous, and a more peaceful future for all people on the peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region if we can do the job we need to do in the negotiations," Wong said during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
"That's why a stable peace regime is a key pillar of the Singapore summit joint declaration that President Trump signed with Chairman Kim," he said, referring to the first summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018.
Wong's remarks appeared to signal the U.S.'s willingness to address North Korea's concerns about its security and formally end the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
"A peace regime is an integral part of President Trump's vision for a bright future for the DPRK," he said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"The concept holds the promise of the type of strategic shift on the peninsula that will advance the interests of all players, of all the stakeholders, and make even more clear than it is today that the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction programs, rather than being a source of security for the DPRK, are a key driver in the DPRK's insecurity," he said.
The two sides last met in Stockholm, Sweden, in early October for the first round of working-level negotiations since the collapse of Trump and Kim's second summit in Vietnam in February.
The North protested that the U.S. had failed to come to the table with a new proposal, and has continued with its tests of short-range projectiles in an apparent bid to increase pressure on Washington.
The impasse in denuclearization talks has also caused inter-Korean relations to falter, with the North demanding last month that the South remove all of its facilities from a long-shuttered resort on its Mount Kumgang.
Wong hinted that building a peace regime will be a key item in future denuclearization negotiations with the North.
"The concept of a peace regime on the peninsula is at once very complicated, as well as amorphous," he said. "It comes with wide range of issues that we together with the DPRK are going to have to address in our negotiations."
He added while the concept of a peace regime is daunting, it is also powerful because it is an aspiration that the state of war that has continued on the Korean Peninsula for 70 years "should not and cannot be permanent."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)