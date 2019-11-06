Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Universities give favor to special high schools (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't probe shows students from special high schools get favor for university entrance (Kookmin Daily)
-- NIS chief visited US last week for meeting with U.S., Japan counterparts (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't probe shows rank between high schools (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Sitting ranking military official accused of bribery (Segye Times)
-- Top U.S. diplomat for Asia surprisingly visits Seoul for talks on GSOMIA tensions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls another solution for ruling on Japan's wartime labor issue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Universities grade high schools for admissions (Hankyoreh)
-- Special high school student 3 times more likely to get admitted to universities (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Big data firms in U.S.: 5000 vs. S. Korea: 100 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- No. of manufactured cars in S. Korea to be below 4 mln in 2019 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- GSOMIA withdrawal looking less likely (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly introduces resolution to declare end to Korean War (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. envoy visits Seoul to discuss security issues (Korea Times)
