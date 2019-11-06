(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 6)

With the first half of his term in office ending on Saturday, President Moon Jae-in showed his worst performance in the realms of diplomacy and security. Despite historic summits with North Korea's leader, Moon's diplomacy has gone nowhere, as seen in frequent missile provocations from the regime in Pyongyang. Officials in Donald Trump's administration are still saying the Moon administration behaves like a surrogate for North Korea. Joint South Korea-U.S. military drills — a symbol of the decades-old alliance — suddenly came to a halt and Washington now maintains strategic ambiguity about what its extended deterrence means. And yet, the Trump administration is pressing Seoul to pay $5 billion — five times more than the current amount — to share its defense costs. The alliance shows schisms.