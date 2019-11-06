(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 6)

The Transport Ministry first argued there was no prior notification of the prosecution's decision or prior consultation with the Justice Ministry. Then the prosecution revealed that it had inquired with the ministry about the service in writing twice, in May and July, and that related documents specified Tada. The Transport Ministry admitted receiving the documents but noted the prosecution just asked what legal clauses applied to the service, not whether it was illegal. The ministry seems to argue it did all it could and that it did nothing wrong. But its attitude raises questions if it tried actively to resolve the conflict over Tada.