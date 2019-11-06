S. Korea again offers talks with N. Korea to discuss Mount Kumgang issue
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has again proposed face-to-face talks with North Korea to discuss the fate of a long-suspended tour program to Mount Kumgang in the communist state, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
The ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said that it notified North Korea on Tuesday of an offer to send a delegation comprised of government and business officials for inspection of facilities there and possible discussions on relevant issues.
The proposal came about a week after Pyongyang rejected Seoul's offer for a meeting to discuss its demand to remove all of South Korean-built facilities from the mountain resort in an apparent threat to end the joint business.
Last week, North Korea asked South Korea to remove its facilities at the mountain at an "agreed-upon date" but insisted on discussing details in writing, not through face-to-face meetings.
The demand was a follow up on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's earlier directive to remove all "unpleasant-looking" facilities built by the South at the mountain and construct the country's own international tour zone there.
Launched in 1998, the tour program to Mount Kumgang was regarded as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation and economic cooperation until it was halted in 2008 when a South Korean traveler was shot to death by a North Korean soldier.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim agreed in September last year to normalize the tour program when conditions are met but little progress has been made due to global sanctions against the North amid stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
