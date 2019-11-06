Seoul stocks open higher on trade hopes
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Wednesday as the United States and China seem to be inching closer to sealing a trade deal this month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.17 points, or 0.10 percent, to reach 2,144.81 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The main index has continued to rise in the past four sessions amid growing optimism over at least a partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
Investors remain cautious, closely watching if U.S. President Donald Trump might remove existing tariffs on more than US$100 billion of Chinese imports and cancel tariffs planned for next month on Chinese goods to seal a deal with China, analysts said.
Tech, auto and airline stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.6 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 0.8 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. gained 0.4 percent.
Among decliners, refiner S-Oil Corp. fell 1 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO declined 0.23 percent and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. shed 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,158.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.90 won from Tuesday's close.
