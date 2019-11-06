Hanjin Heavy to build S. Korea's 1st very large oil spill response vessel
BUSAN, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a midsized shipyard in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a 70-billion-won (US$60 million) order to build the country's first multi-purpose very large oil spill response vessel (OSRV).
Under the deal with state-run Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation, Hanjin Heavy will deliver a 5,000-ton OSRV by 2022. The vessel will be built at the company's shipyard in Busan.
South Korea has more than 60 500-ton OSRVs, but due to their small size, the country has been struggling to clean oil spills at sea, especially in bad weather.
The latest OSRV will be 102 meters long and 20.6 meters wide, according to Hanjin Heavy, and also able to conduct other duties, including firefighting, towing and garbage collection.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)