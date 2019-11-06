Seoul stocks extend gains Wednesday morning on trade hopes
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning amid anticipation that the United States and China are close to breaking a deadlock in yearlong trade talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.84 points, or 0.18 percent, to reach 2,146.48 as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreigners continued to buy local stocks worth 134 billion won (US$116 million), offsetting institutions and individuals' stock selling valued at 140 billion won.
The main index had risen in the past four sessions as investors expect at least a partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies this month.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.6 percent, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. jumped 4.8 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. gained 0.2 percent.
Among decliners, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. fell 0.9 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO declined 0.7 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. remained unchanged.
The local currency was trading at 1,157.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.35 won from Tuesday's close.
