Director Park Chan-wook wins honorary award at Geneva film fest

12:51 November 06, 2019

GENEVA, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean movie director Park Chan-wook, well known for "Thirst" (2009) and his Vengeance Trilogy, including "Oldboy" (2003), has won an honorary award at the Geneva International Film Festival.

Park received the Film and Beyond Award on Tuesday at 25th annual event underway in the Swiss city from Nov. 1-10.

The award is bestowed upon a cross-disciplinary artist for his or her whole body of work, according to the festival organizer.

Two of Park's full-length films, including "The Handmaiden" (2016), and three short films are being screened at the festival.

"This award is given to directors with a lot of experience and (who are) about to retire, but I will appreciate it as a mid-term settlement for my career," Park said in an acceptance speech.

"As I have worked for 26 years so far, I will be thankful if the Geneva International Film Festival invites me again before my career ends in 2045," he added.

South Korean director Park Chan-wook speaks after receiving the Film and Beyond Award at the 25th Geneva International Film Festival in the Swiss city on Nov. 5, 2019. (Yonhap)


