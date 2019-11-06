S. Korea adopts price ceiling on privately built flats
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's transport ministry on Wednesday adopted a scheme to cap presale prices of privately built apartments as part of extended efforts to stabilize real estate markets.
Seoul revised related laws last month to execute the "presale price cap system" for apartments to be built by private builders amid signs of escalating home prices.
"Demand for new homes in (the capital city of) Seoul has risen sharply due to record-low rates and ample liquidity in the markets. Presale prices of newly built apartments jumped four times higher than those of existing homes," Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee said in a housing policy review committee meeting held at Sejong City, an administrative hub 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The government will apply the price cap system to four affluent Gangnam areas in southern Seoul and four districts in northern Seoul to stabilize the real estate markets, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Twenty-two areas of the four Gangnam districts and five areas of the four non-Gangnam districts are subject to the price cap system, it said.
The system is widely seen as the strongest measure ever taken by the government to clamp down on housing prices.
It was first introduced in 2007 to curb soaring home prices under the Roh Moo-hyun administration but scrapped in 2015 under the Park Geun-hye government to boost the economy.
