Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hanwha Aerospace-deal

Hanwha Aerospace wins US$1 bln plane engine parts deal from Rolls-Royce

18:00 November 06, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., a defense industry unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, said Wednesday it has signed a US$1 billion deal to supply aircraft engine parts to British airplane engine maker Rolls-Royce.

In the contract, Hanwha Aerospace will provide turbine seal segments to Rolls-Royce, the world's third-largest maker of aircraft engines after General Electric Co., for 25 years starting in 2020, the company said in a statement.

"The deal is a big achievement for the company as turbine seal segments are core components, which will be installed in most of the aircraft engines made by Rolls-Royce," the statement said.

The turbine parts will be built at Hanwha Aerospace's plant in Vietnam and delivered to the British company, the company said.

Hanwha Group, a chemicals-to-finance conglomerate, plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) in the airplane parts and defense industry business by 2022.

Last month, Hanwha Aerospace completed the process to acquire a 100 percent stake in U.S. engine parts maker EDAC Technologies Corp. headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, for $300 million.

Hanwha Aerospace wins US$1 bln plane engine parts deal from Rolls-Royce - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK