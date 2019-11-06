S. Korea's risk premium hits lowest since 2008
SEJONG, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's credit default risk fell to the lowest level in more than 12 years, the finance ministry said Wednesday, underscoring foreign investors' confidence in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The credit default swap (CDS) premium for South Korean foreign exchange stabilization bonds with a five-year maturity came to 27 basis points Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 2, 2008, when the corresponding figure stood at 47 basis points.
The CDS premium for the South Korean bonds soared to 699 basis points on Oct. 27, 2008, amid the global financial crisis.
The ministry said it showed foreign investors' positive perspective on South Korea's economy despite uncertainties in the global economy.
It also marked the lowest level among emerging countries.
