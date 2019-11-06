Hanon Systems Q3 net profit up 37 pct. to 75.7 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 75.7 billion won (US$ 65.4 million), up 36.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 107 billion won, up 30.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 31 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
