Kolon Industries turns to black in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 15.7 billion won (US$ 13.6 million), shifting from a loss of 3.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 51.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with an operating income of 30.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.2 percent to 1.06 trillion won.
The operating profit was 25.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
