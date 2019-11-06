Hyundai Oilbank to run oil terminal in Vietnam
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Oilbank Co., a major refiner in South Korea, said Wednesday it will run an oil terminal in Vietnam to tap deeper into the Southeast Asian market.
The affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said it has leased an oil depot in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, some 80 kilometers southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, that can store 200,000 barrels of petroleum products.
The facility can also accommodate large crude carriers, it added.
Hyundai Oilbank said the terminal will serve as its export hub for Southeast Asia. The company aims to explore not only Vietnam, but also its nearby countries, like Cambodia and Laos.
"We plan to double our exports next year from the current 3 million barrels," the company said in a statement. "From 2021, we'll also export petrochemical and lubricant products."
