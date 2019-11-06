(Premier12) Canada shuts out Cuba to open Group C action
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Canada blanked Cuba 3-0 to open an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament in Seoul on Wednesday.
Right-hander Phillippe Aumont fired eight shutout innings for Canada, holding Cuba to just two singles while striking out nine and walking one for the Group C victory at the Premier12 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Canada also capitalized on wild Cuban pitching to eke out enough runs for the stellar starter.
The Premier12 is also the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the Americas and Asia/Oceania region.
The two other teams in Group C, South Korea and Australia, will square off later Wednesday at the dome.
Canada got the game's first run in the top of the fourth. Eric Wood led off with a double to right, and cleanup Michael Saunders, the 2016 American League All-Star for the Toronto Blue Jays, drove him home with a single to left.
Canada threatened to tack on more but a baserrunning blunder cost it a run. With two outs and men at first and second, Rene Tosoni sent a single up the middle for a potential RBI hit. But before Jordan Lennerton could cross the plate from second, Tristan Pompey, the runner at first, was thrown out at third base.
Aumont, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, was dealing on the mound for Canada. He sat down the first six batters he faced, four via strikeouts, and held Cuba to one single through seven innings.
With aggressive Cuban hitters swinging early in the count, Aumont needed only 80 pitches for those seven frames. Other than the hit by Yordanis Samon in the bottom of the third inning, no batted ball by Cuba left the infield through seven innings.
Samon was sacrificed over to second but Aumont retired the next two batters. With two outs in the bottom sixth, Roel Santos reached with an error and stole second to get himself into scoring position. But Aumont struck out Erisbel Arruebarruena swinging on three pitches.
Canada finally gave Aumont some breathing room in the eighth, scoring twice despite getting just one single in the inning.
Reliever Livan Moinelo hit Wesley Darvill to start the eighth, and Wood followed with a single. After a sacrifice bunt put the men at second and third, Moinelo intentionally walked Charles LeBlanc to load the bases and set up the double play.
Moinelo got Jordan Lennerton to pop out to short, but walked Tristan Pompey to let in a run for a 2-0 Canada lead.
Moinelo then walked Rene Tosoni on four pitches and handed Canada a 3-0 lead.
Cuba created some traffic on the base paths in the bottom eighth, when Aumont issued his first walk of the game and gave up his second single.
But nothing came out of that rally, as pinch hitter Raul Gonzalez lined out to center and Santos grounded out back to Aumont.
Canada failed to add a run in the top ninth despite loading the bases with nobody out. But it didn't ultimately matter, as right-hander Scott Mathieson struck out the side in the ninth to preserve the victory.
The heart of the Cuban order, Yurisbel Garcial, Alfredo Despaigne and Frederich Cepeda, went a combined 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts.
Six Cuban pitchers walked nine batters and hit two others.

