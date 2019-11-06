Go to Contents
Celltrion Q3 net income up 12.7 pct. to 61.6 bln won

15:45 November 06, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 61.6 billion won (US$ 53.2 million), up 12.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 103.1 billion won, up 40.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 25.1 percent to 289.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
