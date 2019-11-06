Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Huchemsfinechemical Q3 net profit down 14.6 pct. to 27.4 bln won

15:50 November 06, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Huchemsfinechemical Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 27.4 billion won (US$ 23.7 million), down 14.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 36 billion won, also down 9.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 11.8 percent to 177.8 billion won over the cited period.

The operating profit was 6.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK