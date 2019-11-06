Seoul stocks hit 5-month high on trade hopes, won gains
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks ended higher to close at a five-month high Wednesday as the United States and China inch closer to a trade deal. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.51 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 2,144.15, the highest in nearly six months. Trading volume was moderate at 403 million shares worth 5.5 trillion won (US$4.8 billion), with gainers exceeding losers 461 to 350.
The KOSPI index has risen for a fifth straight session largely buoyed by anticipation of an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
Investors remain upbeat over the prospect of at least a partial trade deal between the world's two biggest economies, but they are also cautious on reports that China is urging the U.S. to remove most of existing tariffs on Chinese goods before its leader Xi Jinping signs the deal, analysts said.
"It is uncertain whether U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to accept the request in order to seal a trade deal with China. It has put a limit on the main index today," Park Hee-chan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo, said over the phone.
If the first phase of a trade deal is signed in the U.S. in the coming weeks, it will definitely further boost the KOSPI index, he said.
On Sunday (local time), Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism that the U.S. would sign a "phase one" trade deal with China in November and that licenses would be released "very shortly" for U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei Technologies Co.
Foreigners bought a net 236 billion won worth of stocks, while institutions and individuals sold a combined 279 billion won worth of stocks.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.1 percent to 53,300 won, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. jumped 6.1 percent to 26,800 won and cosmetics giant AmorePacific Corp. climbed 2.7 percent to 207,500 won.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 1.2 percent to 123,500 won, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 0.2 percent to 26,200 won and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. shed 1.2 percent to 317,500 won.
The Korean won continued to rise against the U.S. dollar, advancing for a third consecutive session to close at 1,156.90 won, up 0.6 won from Tuesday's close.
