(Premier12) S. Korea wary of Canada, expects Cuba to bounce back
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean coaches and advance scouts kept a close eye on their next two opponents as they played each other at the Premier12 baseball tournament on Wednesday, with the consensus being neither will be easy to handle.
Canada shut out Cuba 3-0 to start Group C action at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, behind Phillippe Aumont's eight scoreless innings. Cuban pitchers handed out nine walks and hit two batters, while their three big bats -- Yurisbel Gracial, Alfredo Despaigne and Frederich Cepeda -- went 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts.
Kim Pyoung-ho, the South Korean coach in charge of advance scouting, said Canada looked "as solid as we expected." He also said he fully expects Cuba to bounce back in its next game.
South Korea will open its Premier12 campaign against Australia later Wednesday, and will take on Canada and Cuba on Thursday and Friday. The Premier12 is also an Olympic qualifying tournament for the Americas and Asia/Oceania regions.
"Canada has put together a pitching staff that won't get knocked around that easily," Kim opined. "Aumont is Canada's best starter. It's lucky for us that he won't be able to pitch against our team."
After Aumont threw eight innings, hard-throwing right-hander Scott Mathieson came on to slam the door shut with a clean ninth inning. He struck out the side for the save.
Mathieson, a former big leaguer who's spent the past eight seasons with the Japanese club Yomiuri Giants, should remain Canada's closer.
"His slider was a bit flat when he pitched against Japan in a tuneup game, but he can touch 155 kilometers per hour with his fastball," coach Kim noted.
The coach said Canada packs enough punch in the lineup, with a veteran like Michael Saunders, a former major league All-Star, hitting in the middle of the order. Baserunning could play a role for Canada, Kim added.
"They have some aggressive baserunners, and it could either help them or help us," he said.
Case in point: In the top of the fourth inning against Cuba, Tristan Pompey was thrown out at third before Jordan Lennerton could score at home on a single up the middle. Canada was nursing a 1-0 lead at the time, and if Pompey had at least held up and got himself into a rundown, it would have given Lennerton more time to cross home plate first.
Canadian manager Ernie Whitt said he prefers his players to be aggressive on the base paths, though they have to pick their spots.
"I'd rather take the person that's overaggressive than underaggressive," Whitt said. "But Tristan was a bit too aggressive. It was a situation where you don't want to make the third out at third base."
Canada will start left-hander Robert Zastryzny against South Korea on Thursday. Asked if he's starting Zastryzny to keep South Korean left-handed batters in check, Whitt quipped, "No, I didn't know (South Korea had many left-handed hitters). Thanks for the information."
Kim said Cuba's talented duo of Gracial and Despaigne, who won the 2019 Japan Series together with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, can turn it around in a hurry after a fruitless day at the plate against Canada.
"Cuba's game against us will be their third game of the tournament, and their bats will probably have come alive by then," Kim said. "We have to take control of the game before Cuba goes to the bullpen. They have some lively arms over there."
