Cheong Wa Dae holds 'constructive' discussions with senior U.S. officials on alliance issues
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's deputy national security advisor had lengthy, "constructive" talks here Wednesday with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell and Gen. Robert Abrams, chief of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), Cheong Wa Dae said.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy head of the National Security Council, met separately with Stilwell and Abrams for more than 70 minutes, in both cases, and had "concrete, constructive and forward-looking" consultations on pending alliance issues, such as the GSOMIA and defense cost-sharing, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
She was referring to the General Security of Military Information Agreement, an accord between South Korea and Japan. Seoul has decided not to extend the GSOMIA amid soured bilateral ties and it's slated to expire on Nov. 22. The U.S. views the agreement as crucial in strengthening trilateral security cooperation in the region.
South Korea and the U.S. are also in negotiations over Seoul's financial contribution to the presence of the 28,500-strong USFK.
Kim gave a detailed explanation about South Korea's positions on the issues and the U.S. officials "repeatedly emphasized" that the Seoul-Washington alliance is a "linchpin" in Northeast Asian security, Ko said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)