(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 7)

Moon and Abe held an 11-minute one-on-one "conversation" on the sidelines of a regional summit in Bangkok on Monday at Moon's impromptu request. During their first meeting in more than a year, the two leaders agreed that Seoul-Tokyo ties were of importance and reaffirmed the principle of resolving pending bilateral issues through dialogue, according to Seoul officials. Moon himself on Tuesday described the meeting as "meaningful," hoping it could be a starting point of dialogue for mending frayed ties between Seoul and Tokyo.