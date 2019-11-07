Kakao Q3 net up sharply
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 51.5 billion won (US$44.5 million), up from 7.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 59.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 30.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.7 percent to 783.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 16.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)