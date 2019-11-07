(LEAD) Kakao's Q3 net surges 6 times higher on sound content, ad businesses
(CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS details throughout, photo)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit skyrocketed nearly six times higher from a year earlier on the back of robust revenue from its contents and ad businesses.
Net profit reached 51.1 billion won (US$44 million) in the July-September period on a consolidated basis, compared with 7.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales jumped by 31 percent on-year to reach a quarterly record of 783.2 billion won over the cited period, and its operating income also jumped 93 percent on-year to a quarterly record of 27.7 billion won, it said.
Kakao said its third-quarter revenue showed brisk performance in both its platform and content businesses.
Kakao said the revenue from its platform business surged by 39 percent on-year to 350.7 billion won during the cited period on the back of steady growth of Biz Message and increased revenues from new businesses, such as Kakao Mobility and Kakao Pay.
Revenue from the content business also expanded by 25 percent on-year to 432.4 billion won in the third quarter mainly due to steady revenue from the country's top music streaming service, Melon, under its arm.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)