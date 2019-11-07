S. Korea confirms two more ASF cases from wild boars
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Quarantine authorities on Thursday confirmed two more African swine fever cases (ASF) from dead wild boars, bringing the number of such outbreaks to 22 in South Korea.
The confirmation came a day after officials found two dead wild boars in towns bordering North Korea -- Cheorwon and Paju -- according to the National Institute of Environmental Research. Both of them tested positive for the deadly virus.
Since October, South Korea has confirmed 22 outbreaks of ASF from wild boars, with Cheorwon, about 90 kilometers north of Seoul, accounting for eight of them. Paju, adjacent to Seoul, followed with six cases.
The country has been discovering more wild boars infected with the animal virus, although no new outbreaks from local farms have been reported since Oct. 9.
South Korea has confirmed 14 cases of ASF at local pig farms since Sept. 17, when the country confirmed its first case of the hog disease at a farm near the border with North Korea.
Nearly 300,000 domestic pigs have been slaughtered here since the first outbreak to prevent the further spread of the disease.
So far, all reported cases, both from domestic pigs and wild boars, have been in areas bordering the North.
In May, North Korea reported its first outbreak of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health. It remains unknown how the virus traveled into South Korea.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for the disease.
