Head of S. Korean central bank to attend BIS meeting
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will head to Switzerland this week to attend a Bank for International Settlement (BIS) meeting, the South Korean central bank said Thursday.
Lee will head to Basel on Friday for the bimonthly meeting of governors from 60 central banks slated for Nov. 10-11, according to the Bank of Korea.
"During the BIS meeting, Gov. Lee will attend the Global Economy Meeting and All Governors' meeting to discuss recent global economic conditions and financial markets with the governors of other member nations," it said in a press release.
As a board member, Lee will also attend the Board of Directors' meeting and Economic Consultative Committee meeting, it added.
The top South Korean central banker will return home Wednesday.
