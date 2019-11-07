Seoul stocks open lower on trade deal signing hurdle
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday on reports that the signing of an interim trade deal between the United States and China could be delayed until December.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.23 points, or 0.24 percent, to reach 2,138.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index has risen for five sessions in a row amid mounting hopes of at least a partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies this month.
China has been pushing the U.S. to remove some existing tariffs on Chinese goods before its leader Xi Jinping leaves for the U.S. to sign the deal.
China's push for more tariff rollbacks appears to put a roadblock in signing the deal for the moment, but it won't likely derail progress toward a deal, analysts said.
Tech, auto and steel stocks were the lead decliners.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.5 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 0.4 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO shed 0.2 percent.
Among gainers, No. 1 wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. rose 0.6 percent, top refiner SK Innovation Co. climbed 0.6 percent, and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. gained 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,161.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.80 won from Wednesday's close.
(END)