Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs kicks off in Seoul
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Leaders of key news agencies in the Asia-Pacific region gathered in Seoul on Thursday to discuss changing media landscapes and plans for mutual exchanges and partnerships.
The 17th Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), a gathering of 43 member news agencies in 35 Asia-Pacific countries, including South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, China's Xinhua News Agency, Japan's Kyodo News and TASS Russian News Agency, opened at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul.
OANA, which was formed in 1961 on the initiative of UNESCO to promote regional news exchanges, has held its general assembly every three years.
This year, participants will take part in three panel sessions under the theme "New Challenges for Journalism: Technological Innovations and Issues of Trust" to discuss how technological developments and issues such as fake news and misinformation will impact journalism.
"News agencies around the globe face unprecedented challenges that they must turn into new opportunities. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality and machine learning have entered our newsrooms as technology makes advancements in leaps," Yonhap News CEO Cho Sung-boo said in his opening remarks.
"We have to constantly create new contents in new forms. The question is not just what news we distribute but how we distribute it. The difficulty is that all these tasks must be done simultaneously, and with speed," Cho said.
Yonhap is set to be formally elected as the new chair of OANA at the assembly and to lead the organization for the next three years, also serving as its secretariat to prepare the agenda of various OANA meetings, deliver notices to member companies and operate the OANA website.
It is Yonhap's first time chairing the general assembly since joining the regional organization more than 30 years ago, a move which apparently reflects the status of the South Korean news wire in the global media community.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)