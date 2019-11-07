Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #U-17 World Cup

S. Korea to face Mexico in FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinals

11:05 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's opponents in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil will be Mexico.

Mexico defeated Japan 2-0 in the round of 16 at Estadio da Serrinha in Goiania, Brazil, on Wednesday (local time). South Korea had advanced to the final eight the previous day by beating Angola 1-0.

Their quarterfinals match will be 8 p.m. Sunday at Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica (local time), or 8 a.m. Monday (Seoul time).

This is South Korea's first quarterfinals appearance at the U-17 World Cup since 2009. And in that tournament, South Korea knocked off Mexico 5-3 in a penalty shootout in the round of 16.

South Korea will look to move past the quarterfinals for the first time at this youth tournament. But in 1987, there were only 16 nations in action, and they only had to survive the first round to make the quarterfinals.

South Korean players celebrate their 1-0 win over Angola in the round of 16 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup at Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, Brazil, on Nov. 5, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK